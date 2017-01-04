Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donors after critical shortages

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Rescue workers recovered his body after searching for nearly four hours.

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

Police say it happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at 2nd Street and Broadway.

Pedestrian dies after being struck in downtown Louisville, driver charged with murder

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at South 12th and West Hill Streets.

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross has issued and emergency call for blood and platelet donations after supplies have run critically low, according to a news release.

The organization says it received about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than expected. It blames hectic holiday schedules and winter storms that canceled nearly 100 blood drives as the causes of the shortage.

"Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on," said Todd Wagner, director of donor recruitment of the Red Cross River Valley Blood Services Region, according to the news release. "We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in."

Prospective donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites.

The following list of sites and blood drive times was taken from the Red Cross news release:

Bass Pro Shops

951 Lewis and Clark Parkway

Clarksville, IN 47129

1/17/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

First Christian Church

3209 Middle Road

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

1/8/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Clark County Blood Donation Center

1805 E. 8th St.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

1/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

1/16/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Clark Memorial Hospital

1220 Missouri Ave.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

1/10/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cornerstone Community Church

6639 St. Mary's Road

Floyds Knobs, IN 47119

1/15/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Georgetown Southern Baptist Church

8585 State Road 64

Georgetown, IN 47122

1/9/2017: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Shawe Memorial High School

201 W. State Street

Madison, IN 47250

1/13/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

University Hospital

530 S. Jackson St.

Louisville, KY 40202

1/4/2017: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Holdings

6040 Dutchmans Ln.

Louisville, KY 40205

1/5/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center

520 E. Chestnut St.

Louisville, KY 40202

1/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

1/6/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1/10/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

1/12/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

1/17/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

1/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

1/20/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

East End Louisville Blood Donation Center

291 N. Hubbards Lane

Louisville, KY 40207

1/5/2017: noon - 7 p.m.

1/6/2017: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1/9/2017: noon - 7 p.m.

1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

1/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

1/12/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/13/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/16/2017: noon - 7 p.m.

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

1/18/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

1/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/20/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1/22/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Carpenter's Union #175

1245 Durrett Lane

Louisville, KY 40213

1/5/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Charter Communications

4701 Commerce Crossings Drive

Louisville, KY 40229

1/6/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence Catholic Church

1925 Lewiston Drive

Louisville, KY 40216

1/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

5505 New Cut Road

Louisville, KY 40214

1/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church

1020 E. Burnett Ave.

Louisville, KY 40217

1/8/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Parkland Baptist Church

7206 Shepherdsville Rd.

Louisville, KY 40219

1/8/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Jewish Community Center

3600 Dutchmans Lane

Louisville, KY 40205

1/9/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs

310 Whittington Pkwy

Louisville, KY 40222

1/10/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Christ Church United Methodist

4614 Brownsboro Rd.

Louisville, KY 40207

1/10/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Jefferson Mall

4801/B-302 Outer Loop

Louisville, KY 40219

1/10/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Shively Christian Church

1822 Kendall Lane

Louisville, KY 40216

1/10/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Louisville Zoo/ Metro Parks

1100 Trevilian Way

Louisville, KY 40213

1/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Alliant Technologies

2080 Nelson Miller Parkway

Louisville, KY 40223

1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Purofirst

2251 Stanley Gault Pkwy

Louisville, KY 40223

1/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Shively Baptist Church

1599 Sadie Lane

Louisville, KY 40216

1/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Owl Creek Gym

10607 Hobbs Station Rd.

Louisville, KY 40223

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Agnes

1920 Newburg Road

Louisville, KY 40205

1/14/2017: noon - 4 p.m.

Columbine Campus

7718 Columbine Drive

Louisville, KY 40258

1/15/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Zaxby's of Middletown

807 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

Louisville, KY 40243

1/16/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Zaxby's of Middletown

807 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

Louisville, KY 40243

1/16/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

St. Gabriel

5505 Bardstown Rd.

Louisville, KY 40291

1/16/2017: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Southwest Regional Library

9725 Dixie Hwy

Louisville, KY 40272

1/17/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Bank of America Merchant Services

1231 Durrett Lane

Louisville, KY 40213

1/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Southern High School

8620 Preston Highway

Louisville, KY 40219

1/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Farm Credit Services

1601 UPS Drive

Louisville, KY 40223

1/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

11501 Maple Way

Louisville, KY 40229

1/19/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sister Bean's Coffee House

5225 New Cut Road

Louisville, KY 40214

1/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Guiding Light Islamic Center

6500 Six Mile Lane

Louisville, KY 40217

1/21/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Michael Catholic Church

3705 Stone Lakes Dr.

Louisville, KY 40299

1/22/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

St. Paul United Methodist Church

2000 Douglass Blvd.

Louisville, KY 40205

1/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

