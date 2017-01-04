Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donors after critical shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross has issued and emergency call for blood and platelet donations after supplies have run critically low, according to a news release.
The organization says it received about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than expected. It blames hectic holiday schedules and winter storms that canceled nearly 100 blood drives as the causes of the shortage.
"Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on," said Todd Wagner, director of donor recruitment of the Red Cross River Valley Blood Services Region, according to the news release. "We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in."
Prospective donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites.
The following list of sites and blood drive times was taken from the Red Cross news release:
Bass Pro Shops
951 Lewis and Clark Parkway
Clarksville, IN 47129
1/17/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
First Christian Church
3209 Middle Road
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
1/8/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Clark County Blood Donation Center
1805 E. 8th St.
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
1/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
1/16/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Clark Memorial Hospital
1220 Missouri Ave.
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
1/10/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Cornerstone Community Church
6639 St. Mary's Road
Floyds Knobs, IN 47119
1/15/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Georgetown Southern Baptist Church
8585 State Road 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
1/9/2017: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Shawe Memorial High School
201 W. State Street
Madison, IN 47250
1/13/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
University Hospital
530 S. Jackson St.
Louisville, KY 40202
1/4/2017: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse Holdings
6040 Dutchmans Ln.
Louisville, KY 40205
1/5/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Downtown Louisville Blood Donation Center
520 E. Chestnut St.
Louisville, KY 40202
1/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
1/6/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
1/10/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
1/12/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
1/17/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
1/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
1/20/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
East End Louisville Blood Donation Center
291 N. Hubbards Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
1/5/2017: noon - 7 p.m.
1/6/2017: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
1/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
1/9/2017: noon - 7 p.m.
1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
1/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
1/12/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
1/13/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
1/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
1/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
1/16/2017: noon - 7 p.m.
1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
1/18/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
1/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
1/20/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
1/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
1/22/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Carpenter's Union #175
1245 Durrett Lane
Louisville, KY 40213
1/5/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Charter Communications
4701 Commerce Crossings Drive
Louisville, KY 40229
1/6/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
1925 Lewiston Drive
Louisville, KY 40216
1/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
5505 New Cut Road
Louisville, KY 40214
1/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
1020 E. Burnett Ave.
Louisville, KY 40217
1/8/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Parkland Baptist Church
7206 Shepherdsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40219
1/8/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Jewish Community Center
3600 Dutchmans Lane
Louisville, KY 40205
1/9/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Commission for Children with Special Health Care Needs
310 Whittington Pkwy
Louisville, KY 40222
1/10/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Rd.
Louisville, KY 40207
1/10/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Jefferson Mall
4801/B-302 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY 40219
1/10/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Shively Christian Church
1822 Kendall Lane
Louisville, KY 40216
1/10/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Louisville Zoo/ Metro Parks
1100 Trevilian Way
Louisville, KY 40213
1/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Alliant Technologies
2080 Nelson Miller Parkway
Louisville, KY 40223
1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Purofirst
2251 Stanley Gault Pkwy
Louisville, KY 40223
1/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Shively Baptist Church
1599 Sadie Lane
Louisville, KY 40216
1/12/2017: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Owl Creek Gym
10607 Hobbs Station Rd.
Louisville, KY 40223
1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
St. Agnes
1920 Newburg Road
Louisville, KY 40205
1/14/2017: noon - 4 p.m.
Columbine Campus
7718 Columbine Drive
Louisville, KY 40258
1/15/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Zaxby's of Middletown
807 Blankenbaker Pkwy.
Louisville, KY 40243
1/16/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
St. Gabriel
5505 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
1/16/2017: 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Southwest Regional Library
9725 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
1/17/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Bank of America Merchant Services
1231 Durrett Lane
Louisville, KY 40213
1/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Southern High School
8620 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40219
1/19/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Farm Credit Services
1601 UPS Drive
Louisville, KY 40223
1/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
11501 Maple Way
Louisville, KY 40229
1/19/2017: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Sister Bean's Coffee House
5225 New Cut Road
Louisville, KY 40214
1/21/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Guiding Light Islamic Center
6500 Six Mile Lane
Louisville, KY 40217
1/21/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
3705 Stone Lakes Dr.
Louisville, KY 40299
1/22/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
2000 Douglass Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40205
1/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
