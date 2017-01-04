Crews brine roads ahead of Thursday's possible accumulating snow

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snow is in the forecast for Thursday, so crews were out brining roads Wednesday to prepare for it.

State crews in Louisville and surrounding counties were pre-treating interstates and other routes throughout the day and night.

The state has around 36,000 tons of salt for the area, and there's 90,000 gallons of brine ready to go.

The pre-treatment of "salt-brine" gives crews a head start on the winter weather. The brine dries on pavement surfaces, leaving a thin layer of salt that will activate when snow begins to fall.

Louisville Metro has also been busy pre-treating its 110 snow routes. Since it is the first snow of the season and many drivers have forgotten what it's like to drive in slippery conditions, officials are offering a reminder.

"People need to slow down, stay a distance away from our trucks as they're putting down materials and take time to get to where they need to go," said Brian Funk, Assistant Director of Roads and Operations with Metro Louisville. "Let's not all be in a rush."

An extremely helpful tool that you can find on the Metro Government website is the Snow Map. You can see which streets have been plowed and salted. And new this year is a radar feature that plays over the map to see where the snow cells are as well as a function that allows you to see traffic conditions.

Jefferson County Public School officials are watching the weather closely. It looks like the snow will come after the morning commute in Jefferson County, so JCPS may need to decide if kids will go to school before the snow hits the ground.

"The safety of our kids is always our primary concern, and as difficult as it is to make a recommendation on a dry ground morning, if we get a prediction that there is going to be an inch, and inch and a half or 2 inches of snow during the afternoon commute, we all know what that can do here, and we don't want our kids stuck on buses similar to what happened in Atlanta a few years ago thinking they could make it home," said Michael Raisor, JCPS Chief Operations Officer.

There are 11 snow days built into the JCPS school calendar. Officials say the district doesn't like to do early dismissals, but that's always an option.

