JCPS officials will decide early Thursday whether to cancel classes

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With accumulating snow in the forecast, JCPS officials are planning ahead.

JCPS is closely watching the weather and hopes to make a decision on any closures by 5 a.m. tomorrow. It looks like the snow will come later in the morning in Jefferson County, after the commute, so JCPS may need to make a dry ground call on whether students will go to school.

"The safety of our kids is always our primary concern and as difficult as it is to make a recommendation on a dry ground morning, if we get a prediction that there's going to be an inch, inch-and-a-half or 2 inches of snow, during the afternoon commute, we all know what that can do here and we don't want to have our kids stuck on buses similar to what happened in Atlanta a few years ago, thinking they could make it home."

JCPS says it doesn't like to do early dismissals, but that's always an option.

You can sign up here to receive Snow Fox text alerts. Keep up with the latest weather predictions on the WDRB Weather Blog.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.