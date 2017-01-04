JCPS officials will decide early Thursday whether to cancel clas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS officials will decide early Thursday whether to cancel classes

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With accumulating snow in the forecast, JCPS officials are planning ahead. 

JCPS is closely watching the weather and hopes to make a decision on any closures by 5 a.m. tomorrow. It looks like the snow will come later in the morning in Jefferson County, after the commute, so JCPS may need to make a dry ground call on whether students will go to school. 

"The safety of our kids is always our primary concern and as difficult as it is to make a recommendation on a dry ground morning, if we get a prediction that there's going to be an inch, inch-and-a-half or 2 inches of snow, during the afternoon commute, we all know what that can do here and we don't want to have our kids stuck on buses similar to what happened in Atlanta a few years ago, thinking they could make it home."

JCPS says it doesn't like to do early dismissals, but that's always an option.

