Scottsburg Police arrest two for vandalism at cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Scottsburg have arrested two people accused of defacing a number of headstones in a cemetery.

Several headstones were found with graffiti on them on Monday. Some of the graffiti included images that were anti-Semitic and sexually-suggestive. The gravestones have since been cleaned.

The Police Chief says 19-year-old Angeliquca Tompkins and 20-year-old Matthew Terry are both charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

