Biggest fire in a decade in Seymour, Ind., destroys 2 businesses

Biggest fire in a decade in Seymour, Ind., destroys 2 businesses

Posted: Updated:

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Seymour, Ind., on Wednesday.

The fire happened in the 100 block of West Second Street in the city's downtown area. Officials say the fire started just before 11:30 a.m. in the Hair Force Beauty Academy building. It then spread to the building next door.

"As the time went on, we noticed real fast that is was going to spread, and for about three hours there, we didn’t know if we were going to have a building," said Larry McDonald, who works next door to the fire. 

The fire was so strong that crews were pulled out of the building for their own safety, a building nearly 130 years old.

Authorities say it took about four hours to get the fire under control.

Two upstairs living areas inside the building were also affected by the flames. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

