Indiana lawmakers' plans to fund road projects include taxes, to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana lawmakers' plans to fund road projects include taxes, tolls

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana House GOP unveiled a plan today that would increase the cost of gas by 10 cents a gallon.

Drivers would also have to pay $15 more a year for their car registration. The bill also calls for a possible expansion of tolling on existing interstates in Indiana.

Critics - including democrats - say the plan would shift more tax burden to the poor and middle class.

