Kentucky House committee approves bills targeting labor unions - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky House committee approves bills targeting labor unions

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ending mandatory labor union membership remains the top priority of the new Republican majority in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

House Republicans acted quickly on two bills targeting labor unions. Pro labor groups staged a protest outside the hearing on bills that would ban mandatory labor union membership and repeal the state's prevailing wage law.

A committee approved them Wednesday, and the House speaker says lawmakers plan to pass the bills this week. The Kentucky AFL-CIO president argues the bills would lower wages for all workers.

Republicans have tried for years to pass similar proposals, only to be blocked by Democrats.

Governor Matt Bevin says the bills are necessary for the state to attract new jobs.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.