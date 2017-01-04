Thieves ransack apartment destroyed by fire on Christmas morning - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thieves ransack apartment destroyed by fire on Christmas morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Thieves broke into a single Louisville mother's apartment just a week after it went up in flames.

The fire last month destroyed an apartment building on Northwestern Parkway in the Portland neighborhood. It also left Mellanie Murphy and her three young sons homeless on Christmas morning. Her 2017 didn’t start out on a high note, either. 

"My house had been ransacked,” Murphy said. 

Now, she says her family has officially lost everything. On Monday, she discovered anything that could've been saved or restored was stolen.

"To walk in there and see your five-piece dinette set is gone, we didn't even get a chance to see if we could get it cleaned from the soot and the damage,” Murphy said. “We're all safe, but it was gut-wrenching to me, because as I headed back, I noticed that more and more things were gone.”

In October, Mellanie suddenly lost her 17-year-old son Jayden to a catastrophic brain bleed. Miraculously, his ashes survived the fire on Christmas. The day she realized she was robbed, another sign of her son appeared in the rubble. 

"One treasure I found is my son's 10th grade ID … If that's not a blessing, if that's not God just walking with me, that's God's grace on me,” Murphy said. “You know, I got his ashes, I found his little school ID, those little things mean the most to me.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mellanie and her boys start over. She's grateful for the support but has a message for those who hit her when she was already down… 

"That is like a low blow,” she said. “I've lost my son, I've lost my home, I was able to salvage mementos, but to come back and just try to get one last little thing that I may have looked over ... To find out that it was gone, it makes me sick." 

A report has been filed with police. If you have any information about this crime, call 574-LMPD. 

