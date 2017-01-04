House Judiciary Committee passes bill requiring an ultrasound 24 hours before abortion

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Body of missing fisherman recovered from the Ohio River

Rescue workers recovered his body after searching for nearly four hours.

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

1 year after opening, Ark Encounter's attendance and impact is growing

Police say it happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at 2nd Street and Broadway.

Pedestrian dies after being struck in downtown Louisville, driver charged with murder

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at South 12th and West Hill Streets.

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The battle over abortion is being waged once again at the Kentucky Capitol, but, for the first time since the abortion fight intensified following the Roe vs. Wade decision, Republicans are in control of the state House.

A bill requiring an ultrasound before an abortion took a first step toward passage after an emotional and contentious hearing hear at the Capitol.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Addia Wuchner (R-Florence) requires women to have an ultrasound 24 hours before an abortion.

Wuchner says it's all about women being informed.

“To allow that consent by a woman with the full autonomy to make those decisions based on having full information about that infant,” Wuchner testified.

The House judiciary committee was prepared to take an immediate vote but, after a protest, the chairman allowed abortion rights advocates to have their say.

Pam Newman of Louisville told lawmakers she was forced to watch a pro-life video before her abortion in Pennsylvania.

“That's traumatizing in my opinion," she told lawmakers. "That's unnecessary, in my opinion."

But supporters say this bill allows women to opt out of seeing or hearing the ultrasound.

“I wonder at the perversion of saying less information is better,” said Rep. Robert Benvenuti (R-Lexington.)

The debate was waged along party lines.

“What about the constitutional right of the unborn child to seek life,” said Rep. Stan Lee (R-Lexington.)

“Choice is American. I vote no,” said Rep. Joni Jenkins (D-Louisville.)

The bill passed the committee, 14-5, with one Democrat joining the Republican majority.

“Great, absolutely great, because the heart of everybody has been to help women that are in this situation,” said Margie Montgomery of Kentucky Right to Life.

“These kinds of barriers really jeopardize not just the health, but the lives of women,” countered Kate Miller of the Kentucky ACLU.

When Democrats controlled the House, such abortion bills usually never made it to a vote on House floor.

But with Republicans now holding a super majority, the ultrasound bill expected to pass the full House. And an even more controversial bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks is now making its way through the Republican-led Senate.

