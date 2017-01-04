House Judiciary Committee passes bill requiring an ultrasound 24 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

House Judiciary Committee passes bill requiring an ultrasound 24 hours before abortion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The battle over abortion is being waged once again at the Kentucky Capitol, but, for the first time since the abortion fight intensified following the Roe vs. Wade decision, Republicans are in control of the state House.

A bill requiring an ultrasound before an abortion took a first step toward passage after an emotional and contentious hearing hear at the Capitol.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Addia Wuchner (R-Florence) requires women to have an ultrasound 24 hours before an abortion.

Wuchner says it's all about women being informed.

“To allow that consent by a woman with the full autonomy to make those decisions based on having full information about that infant,” Wuchner testified.

The House judiciary committee was prepared to take an immediate vote but, after a protest, the chairman allowed abortion rights advocates to have their say.

Pam Newman of Louisville told lawmakers she was forced to watch a pro-life video before her abortion in Pennsylvania.

“That's traumatizing in my opinion," she told lawmakers. "That's unnecessary, in my opinion."

But supporters say this bill allows women to opt out of seeing or hearing the ultrasound.

“I wonder at the perversion of saying less information is better,” said Rep. Robert Benvenuti (R-Lexington.)

The debate was waged along party lines.

“What about the constitutional right of the unborn child to seek life,” said Rep. Stan Lee (R-Lexington.)  

“Choice is American. I vote no,” said Rep. Joni Jenkins (D-Louisville.)

The bill passed the committee, 14-5, with one Democrat joining the Republican majority.

“Great, absolutely great, because the heart of everybody has been to help women that are in this situation,” said Margie Montgomery of Kentucky Right to Life.

“These kinds of barriers really jeopardize not just the health, but the lives of women,” countered Kate Miller of the Kentucky ACLU.

When Democrats controlled the House, such abortion bills usually never made it to a vote on House floor.

But with Republicans now holding a super majority, the ultrasound bill expected to pass the full House. And an even more controversial bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks is now making its way through the Republican-led Senate.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

