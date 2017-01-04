COURT DOCUMENTS: Former LaRue County principal admitted to porn addiction, stealing images from students' phones

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former high school principal told investigators that he is addicted to pornography and admitted to police that he seized students' phones so that he could steal pornographic images from them, according to newly filed court documents.

The news comes even as a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Kyle Goodlett Wednesday on federal charges of possessing and transporting child pornography.

In October, Goodlett, then the principal of LaRue County High School, was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and 60 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He was then fired from his job as principal on Oct. 19. In December, he pleaded not guilty.

After the investigation was made public, Kentucky State Police investigators wanted anyone who attended Elizabethtown High School from 2010 to 2012, or LaRue County High School anytime from 2012 to 2016, and had their cell phones taken by school staff, to call them.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court late last month explains why.

According to the complaint, which lays out federal charges against Goodlett, the investigation began on Sept. 2, 2016, when a 20-year-old woman called Elizabethtown Police to complain that naked images of her had been uploaded to a Russia-based website. The woman told police that she was 15 when the photos were taken and that she had taken them for her boyfriend.

Police identified the IP address of the device that uploaded the images to the site, and tracked it to an account registered by Goodlett, according to the complaint. After executing a search warrant, Kentucky State Police allegedly found 60 examples of child pornography on Goodlett's devices.

On Dec. 12, Kentucky State Police investigators were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to the complaint, investigators for the agency told police that they were able to identify a known minor victim in several child pornography images that were found in Goodlett's Dropbox account.

Goodlett was questioned by investigators.

"Goodlett admitted to KSP that he had an addiction to pornography and that he transferred images from phones confiscated from students to his personal thumb drive without their consent or knowledge," the complaint states. "Goodlett stated that he would take the images and share them to the [REDACTED] website with the intent of trading for more images."

If convicted of the federal charges, Goodlett faces no less than five years in prison for the charge of transporting child pornography and up to 20 years for possessing child pornography, said Stephanie Collins, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Louisville.

If you have any information call KSP at (502) 782-1800.

