4 people arrested after sheriff's office vehicles shot with BB gun

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police in Shelbyville have charged three people accused of shooting a business and cars with a BB gun.

Brant Anderson, 23, and Hayley Harrod, 22, are facing wanton endangerment, vandalism and other charges. They were arrested on New Year’s Eve. A 15-year old is also facing charges.

Police say on the night of Dec. 2h, the group fired a BB gun at the front of Fit-4-Less gym in Shelbyville as they drove by.

“At the time, it wasn't known whether it was a BB gun or a low-caliber weapon,” said Shelbyville Police Sgt. Bruce Gentry. “From our understanding, there were five people working out during the time, but they all had headphones on.”

From there, police say the group then targeted a woman driving on Washington Street near Freedoms Way. Her back window was shattered.

“The dynamics of it steps up a little bit when you're shooting at a moving vehicle,” Gentry said. “She had just dropped off her 3-year-old child just like ten minutes prior to this incident.”

However, police say the perpetrators still weren’t done. That same night a Jefferson County and Shelby Counties’ Sheriff Office deputy cars were shot with the BB gun. Both had shattered windows.

The suspects were eventually caught on surveillance cameras at a local gas station.

A BB gun was found in the back of Anderson’s car according to police.

“It looks like a real semi-automatic hand gun, and that’s why they buy them,” Gentry said. “If I pointed it at you or you pointed it at me, I would think it was a real weapon until I actually held it.”

A fourth person was also arrested but is not facing charges from this incident. 

