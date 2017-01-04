Macy's to close Jefferson Mall store

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Rescue workers recovered his body after searching for nearly four hours.

Rescue workers recovered his body after searching for nearly four hours.

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

Answers in Genesis says more than one million people have visited since Ark opened on July 7, 2016

Police say it happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at 2nd Street and Broadway.

Police say it happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at 2nd Street and Broadway.

Pedestrian dies after being struck in downtown Louisville, driver charged with murder

Pedestrian dies after being struck in downtown Louisville, driver charged with murder

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at South 12th and West Hill Streets.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at South 12th and West Hill Streets.

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than 35 years in business, Macy's is closing its Jefferson Mall store this spring. Going out of business sales are expected to start this month, a company spokeswoman said.

The location was among 68 stores identified Wednesday as those marked for closure by the retail giant. Fifty-two employees could lose their jobs in the closure of the 157,000 square-foot location.

The Jefferson Mall store first opened in 1979. The Oxmoor Mall Macy's store is not included in the closings.

The announcement comes after the company announced lagging sales results for November and December. The company now is looking to cut costs.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon by the Cincinnati-based Macy's Inc., the closures are part of a larger effort for Macy's Inc. to "streamline its store portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy." In August, the company announced that it would be closing 100 of its stores across the U.S. to focus on a strategy of "fewer stores with better customer experience." The 68 stores announced today are among that number.

In total, the closures are expected to save the company $550 million.

Although praising the performance of its online business, the chain cited declining foot traffic in its big box locations as a catalyst for the cost-cutting measures.

"We continue to experience the declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted," the news release states, adding that the chain plans to focus more on tapping into changing customer behaviors, including a focus on online purchasing, in-store pickup services and shopping via mobile device.

"These actions bolster the company's strategy to further invest in omnichannel capabilities, improve customer experience and create shareholder value," the news release states.

Read the company's release on the latest closings here.

Read the company's release on holiday sales here.

Copyright 2016 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.