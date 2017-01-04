GEORGE | Fern Creek basketball off to best start in school history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek's basketball team is off to its best start in school history at 13-1 and just locked up the No. 1 seed in next week's Boys LIT tournament.

The Tigers senior guard Chance Moore leads the team with 18 points per game, but head coach James Schooler said his team's impressive record comes from a lot more than their top scorer.

"I think our strength is our team's length and quickness," Schooler said. "Our agility and athleticism is on point, and when we play as one, we're really hard to beat. I guess the greatest thing about our team is in all five spots, we have a guy that can actually produce for us, and that's what's paid off for us this year."

"I think that we are very talented on defense, like our length and strength carries us a long on the defensive side, because not many teams have a couple six-footers with long arms," senior forward Daiquan Jones said. "We push the ball a lot and play and up-tempo defense."

The size, length and athleticism of this Fern Creek team helped the Tigers solidify the best seed in next week's prestigious LIT tournament.

But players and coaches said that's just the beginning.

"It was a great accomplishment, but as a leader, I was like we got to move on because we want to take the school to Rupp Arena," senior guard Kyree Hawkins said. "The school has never been, so we just want to keep moving on and accomplish more than just being the No. 1 seed in the LIT."

"We just need to continue to work on our pressure defense and continue to rebound the ball," Schooler said. "If this team rebounds the ball, it gives us a great chance to win our region and just continue to play for something bigger than themselves. If they do that, we'll be fine."

The Boys LIT Tournament starts Monday and includes the top 20 teams from the 6th and 7th regions.

