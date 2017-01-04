UPDATE: Authorities identify Louisville man shot and killed by Harrison Co. deputy after pursuit

UPDATE: Authorities identify Louisville man shot and killed by H - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by a Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputy Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, that man has been identified as 45-year-old Richard A. Jackson, of Louisville.

Authorities say the police pursuit began just after 8 p.m. and involved the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Rod Seelye says officers were pursuing a suspect who was wanted on stabbing that happened earlier Wednesday in Kentucky.

The pursuit began on I-64 out of Harrison County into Crawford County. Police say Jackson ultimately rammed a police cruiser at the 83 mile marker, got out of the car and charged a sheriff's deputy with a weapon. That sheriff's deputy then shot and killed Jackson, according to the news release. 

"Our officer acted as he was trained, and he stopped the threat," Sheriff Seelye said.

ISP that there is no threat to public safety. The deputy was not injured.

