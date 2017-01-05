Snow Fox day care and business closings for Thursday, Jan. 5 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Snow Fox day care and business closings for Thursday, Jan. 5

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snow moving into the area means pre-schools, day cares and businesses are making the decision to close or delay. 

Here is a list that will be updated: 

Adult Day programs: 

Peak Community Supports - Closed

Hillview Bluegrass Music Program- canceled tonight

Child and Day Care: 

Louisville: 

Blessed and Faithful Learning Center 1 & 2 - both locations closed

Crocus Academy - Fegenbush - closed

Fresh Anointing CDC - 1 hour delay 

Future Pioneers Learning Center - Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. - No second shift

Kids 'R Us - closed

Mac's Child Care - All 3 locations closing at noon

Nana's Imagination Station - closed

Rivers Educational Center - closed

Scribbles & Giggles Children's Academy in Jeffersontown - closing at 3 p.m. 

Young Kids Academy - closing at 4 p.m.

Businesses: 

Bill Price Tire & Auto Service in Jeffersonville - Delayed until noon

Family & Children’s Place Supervised Visitation Center at Neville Road location -  closed 

Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies - closed

The Great American Dollhouse Museum - closed

Inspiration Dance Academy - closed

Government

State Traffic School - All State Traffic School sessions scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5 have been canceled. Participants will receive written notification of the rescheduled sessions by mail.

