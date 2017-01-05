Kentucky Transportation Dept. amps up snow plow fleet after open - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Transportation Dept. amps up snow plow fleet after opening of new Ohio River bridges

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opening of the Ohio River bridges means more snow plows are needed this year. 

Four extra plows will help cover the newly-constructed roads.

Two additional trucks will take care of the new section of the Gene Snyder Freeway, through the tunnels and all the way through the Harrod's Creek Bridge.

The new Lewis and Clark Bridge itself will be taken care of by the Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT officials are reminding drivers to take it slow and leave space for the plows.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.