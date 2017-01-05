VIDEO | Louisville firefighters respond to Jeep fire on Bardstow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Louisville firefighters respond to Jeep fire on Bardstown Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters responded to a car fire on Bardstown Road Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Sal Melendez, spokesman for Louisville Fire & Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to the parking lot of Thorntons, near the corner of Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane, shortly after 7:45 a.m. Thursday, on a vehicle that was on fire.

WDRB Web Producer Travis Kircher witnessed firefighters putting out a fire in a green Jeep. Flames could be seen coming from the front wheel wells on both sides of the Jeep, and smoke billowed from under the hood. The Jeep's flashers were still active.

No one was inside the vehicle.

Capt. Melendez says no one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.