New Jeffersontown restaurant, bar brings arcade classics

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant and bar in Jeffersontown combines all of your old arcade games into one new spot.

One game to make some extra cash sparked it all.

"The collection started to grow and we started to see this trend of arcade bars that were popping up in a lot of the big cities. Chicago, New York," said Corey Sims, co-owner of Recbar. "Nobody was doing anything similar in Louisville."

Sims and his business partner, Tony Thomas, opened Recbar in April.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a really popular one that we have," Sims said. "NFL Blitz, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, a lot of the racing games, Cruisin' Exotica, Crazy Taxi, Hydro Thunder, all the way back to Space Invaders and Ingeras, which are some of the classics from the 70s and early 80s, Evolved into the 100-plus arcade games and pinball machines that we have now."

You name it, they've likely got it, no matter the work.

"It is kind of hard finding a lot of them. When they break, they break. A lot of people don't know how to fix them.There's not a lot of techs out there. A lot of the parts are really hard to come by. So, a lot of them have gone away," Thomas said.

The fully renovated space on Taylorsville Road offers 16 beers on tap, bourbon and grub to go with game nights.

"Families come in during the day, you see couples that are going out on a date night, you see friends that are getting together for a happy hour," Sims said.

It's a new destination place that promises nostalgia of the past.

"Here, not only do the kids eyes light up but their parents and their grandparents' eyes light up too because they're seeing all the machines from their past and it turns back into this sort of retro feel that everyone can be a kid again in here and find something that they enjoy," Sims said.

Recbar is expanding onto its current space this year to offer private events and more games. Recbar is located at 10301 Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown.

