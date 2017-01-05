Popular comedy club in the Highlands to remain open after sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular comedy club in the Highlands will remain open.

Employees started raising money to buy the troubled club about two months ago. Long-time employees Diannea and Kerry Comstock officially bought The Laughing Derby for $20,000.

The club, formerly known as Comedy Caravan, is located in the Mid City Mall 1250 Bardstown Road.

The club's former owner, Steve Hofstetter put it on the market in November. The sale was made final this week.

The new owners say all employees are welcome to stay.

We're told the first thing they plan to do is remodel the bathrooms and put in new carpet, paint lighting and a new bar.

