Approved Ky. hemp acreage up nearly triple what it was a year ag - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Approved Ky. hemp acreage up nearly triple what it was a year ago

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has nearly tripled the amount of space allowed for the growth of hemp.

The State Department of Agriculture has given the go-ahead to more than 200 growers to cultivate nearly 13,000 acres of industrial hemp -- nearly triple the number of acres approved last year.

The hemp is used for research.

The state started the pilot program several years ago as a new opportunity for Kentucky farmers.

It provides law enforcement with GPS coordinates of planting sites, and growers must pass a background check allowing officers to inspect their fields.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.