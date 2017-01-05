Louisville agencies working together to house city's homeless po - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville agencies working together to house city's homeless population

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the snow moves in, local organizations are teaming up to end youth homelessness in Louisville. 

More than 50 agencies have come together to offer places to stay and help finding jobs for those in need. 

The Coalition for the Homeless says more than 400 young adults between ages 18 and 24 were living in shelters or on the streets. Another 450 youth below the age of 18 were served by the YMCA Safe Place Services.

City leaders say enough is enough, and the city needs to work together to make a difference. 

"They need to be supported, and they need to come to places like this, know that we support them as a community, know that we support them as a group of agencies and that we will try to help them live better lives," said Eric Frielander with Louisville Metro Community Services.

The Coalition for the Homeless says you don't have to be part of a group to help. You just need to reach out to the people needing it.  

Copyright 2016 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.