POV | Social crusades will hurt economic reform

Ever since the Republicans won the legislative majority in both statehouses in Kentucky, Governor Matt Bevin has promised a strong focus on passing bills that would foster a stronger economy and business climate in this year's session.

However, after only two days in, it appears our lawmakers may once again squander precious time by obsessing on contentious social issues of dubious constitutionality rather than seeking the business solutions we need so badly.

First, there's the Senate bill that would tighten up existing restrictions against abortion. I'm not dismissing the strong feelings on both sides of that issue, but I do know that in just the past six months, other "abortion crackdown" laws in Texas, Indiana and Oklahoma have been rejected as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, and any such law out of Kentucky is likely to be just as futile.

Then, a House member doubled down by introducing another so-called "bathroom bill" like the ones that have caused such business trauma elsewhere. But such legislation is extremely anti-business, since major firms resist doing business in states that have them, due to the public relations fallout. Do we really want the same headaches North Carolina is currently facing?

Right to work. Legal reform. Fixing the U of L Board of Directors. These are the issues our lawmakers can effectively address, and should. They only have 30 days to do it, so it's time they got down to…business.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.