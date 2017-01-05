Suspects accused of beating mentally disabled man in Chicago fac - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspects accused of beating mentally disabled man in Chicago face hate crime charges

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspects accused of beating a mentally disabled man live on Facebook now face hate crime and kidnapping charges.

Chicago prosecutors filed the charges against four suspects in the beating police say went on for as many as 48 hours.

The video shows a white man tied up, his mouth covered, crouching in the corner of a room. The four suspects are black: 18-year-olds Jordan Hill, Brittany Covington and Tesfaya Cooper and 24-year-old Tanish Covington.

They're seen laughing as they punch, kick and cut the victim's forehead with a knife. All four are expected in court Friday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.