St. Matthews Police asking for public's help identifying armed r - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Matthews Police asking for public's help identifying armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. Matthews Police Department needs the public's help identifying a robbery suspect.

The man pictured reportedly entered an unnamed St. Matthews business on Dec. 23 and committed a robbery with a gun. He is also suspected of other armed robberies across Louisville.

The suspect has been seen driving a white 2004-2012 Nissan Pathfinder with possible hood and front-end damage.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call 502--893-9000 or the St. Matthews Police anonymous tip line at 498-CLUE (2583).

