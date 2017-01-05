Indiana Governor-elect Holcomb announces legislative goals for u - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Governor-elect Holcomb announces legislative goals for upcoming year

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's next governor has announced what he hopes to get done in the legislature.

Republican Governor-elect Eric Holcomb released his legislative agenda on Thursday. 

He says he wants to help Indiana's economy grow, create a 20-year plan to fund roads, develop a skilled workforce, address the state's drug epidemic and modernize Indiana's government agencies.

Holcomb will be sworn in as governor at a ceremony next Monday.

