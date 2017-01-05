Kentucky House and Senate pass 2 pro-life bills with overwhelmin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky House and Senate pass 2 pro-life bills with overwhelming margins

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky House and Senate passed two pro-life bills with overwhelming margins Thursday afternoon.

The Kentucky House passed what pro-life advocates refer to as an "informed consent" bill, legislation that would require women seeking an abortion be shown an ultrasound prior to undergoing the procedure. That bill passed by a vote of 83-12.

Click here to read House Bill 2

Before House Bill 2 passed, it went to the judiciary committee. Rep. Mary Lou Marzian (D-Jefferson County) said the secretive move was at the “height of arrogance and the demise of democracy.”

Rep. Marzian said she filed an amendment Wednesday to allow a vote to outlaw abortion in Kentucky, which she said is what the Republican Party really wants to do. But within the judiciary committee, the measure to ban abortion in Kentucky is unsustainable with the current bill.

Rep. Joni Jenkins (D-Jefferson County) believes the timing and tone of the bill is politically motivated.

“I think the reason you did this is because it’s not about banning abortion,” Jenkins said. “It’s not about decreasing abortions in the state of Kentucky. It’s about using a political ploy against Democrats. And you’ve done it again and again and again.”

The Kentucky Senate passed a bill banning abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy. That bill passed by a vote of 30-6.

Click here to read Senate Bill 5

Pro-choice critics of the bills say they impede a woman's right to choose.

“We need to show that we are also Kentuckians,” said Olivia Given, a volunteer for Planned Parenthood. “Just because Gov. Bevin doesn’t agree with us, our voices are just as valuable as those who voted for him.”

Both bills are expected to progress quickly, as Republicans have a super-majority in both chambers after the Nov. 8 elections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

