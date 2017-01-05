Louisville man fatally shot by Harrison County, Ind., deputy pre - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man fatally shot by Harrison County, Ind., deputy previously sentenced to 15 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It started with a stabbing and ended with shots fired in the middle of I-64. On Thursday, police detailed the last two hours of a Louisville's man life before he was killed by a sheriff's deputy.

The scene is barely visible in video recorded by a WDRB News crew late Wednesday night. Police kept cameras and cars far away on the interstate where a Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed 45-year-old Richard Jackson.

"We had a hit-and-run, and the hit-and-run vehicle was also involved in a stabbing in Kentucky," Harrison County Sheriff Rod Seelye said.

The story began Wednesday night, more than 70 miles away at a Henry County, Ky., home.

"We had a call that Emmet Pendleton, 55-year-old of Newcastle, had been stabbed, and the suspect had fled the scene," said Trooper Joshua Lawson of the Kentucky State Police. 

Pendleton is Jackson's stepfather. He was stabbed in the head. 

"We put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle, which was a black Ford pickup truck," Lawson said. 

As officers in Kentucky fanned out to search for Jackson, medics flew his step-father to the hospital in Louisville. Then a call came from across the river.

"It was about 8:45 p.m. when we were notified," Trooper Lawson said.

The truck was found. 

"This individual also rammed a law enforcement vehicle and also, at the end of the pursuit, he fled the vehicle and charged our officer with a weapon," Sheriff Seelye said. 

The chase came to an end near mile marker 83 in Crawford County. The sheriff's office is not saying which deputy fired that fatal shot, but it is procedure for that deputy to be placed on leave for the investigation.

Sheriff Seelye said, "Our officer acted as he was trained, and he stopped the threat."

Jackson holds a long criminal record. In fact, the picture featured with this story comes from a 2003 mug shot at Metro Corrections in Jefferson County. The Louisville man's criminal history includes convictions for burglary, theft and financial exploitation, as well as a 15-year prison sentence. 

"I want everyone in our community to know our officer is going home safely tonight," Sheriff Seelye said.

While the sheriff stands firmly with his deputy, many questions need answers: What led to the fight among family in Kentucky and the moments leading up to gunfire in Indiana? 

It all makes Jackson, who spent much of his life wrapped up in the legal system, the subject of one last investigation. 

Emmet Pendleton has been released from the hospital. 

A prosecutor in Crawford County will review the evidence from the shooting to determine whether the officers actions were justified.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

