Officials warn side roads could get slick as temps drop early Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials say the first snow day of 2017 proved to be challenging, but not debilitating for city snow crews.

Road crews finished the second round of salt on Louisville roads Thursday afternoon. They treated roads throughout the day, and actually began brining Louisville roads Wednesday morning.

Officials say there were 137 accidents Thursday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. No serious crashes were reported, but some drivers experienced delays during the Thursday morning commute. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, go slow and be careful.

The next concern is the bitter cold forecast for early Friday morning, which could prove difficult when treating the roads.

"With the salt, there's been a mixture of calcium chloride, which makes it much more effective melting any freezing material down to much lower temperatures," said Harold Adams, spokesman for Metro Public Works. "Obviously it's not 100 percent freeze-proof, but it helps."

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said their biggest concern is re-freezing overnight.

"We pre-wet our salt with a liquid calcium chloride that is effective down into the teens and even into the single digits," KYTC spokesperson Andrea Clifford said. 

JCPS has already announced that school will be open and on regular schedule Friday.

Click here for all updated school and business closings for Friday.

