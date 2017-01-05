Donate to matching fund for family of LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer

GE Appliances says the Appliance Park building where workers assemble washers and dryers is bed-bug free after several rounds of treatment by a pest control company beginning last month.

The warning her family has for others.

Evansville-based Boyett Treatment Center was about to sign a lease for a satellite office in Austin, but opposition from a city council member and the mayor has caused the company to scrap plans.

Police say a child's voice can be heard on the video -- and that led to even more charges.

And according to arrest reports, they brought a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old with them.

Elizabethtown residents accused of trying to meet minor for sex acts on Taylorsville Road

LMPD officers say they interrupted a music video over the weekend to issue a citation.

Officials say the symptoms will usually subside in about two or three days, but if symptoms persist, it's recommended you see your primary care provider.

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

Hopkinsville on high alert for sex trafficking around next month's solar eclipse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He fought to protect the Louisville community, now it is fighting to protect a fallen officer's loved ones.

The family of of LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer lost a father and husband, and now they risk losing even more.

Schweitzer was killed by an alleged drunk driver last October while helping a stranger. He left behind a pregnant wife, a small child and financial obligations.

That's why some of his fellow officers and some local organizations are trying to get Schweitzer's family the help they need

For more than a decade, Schweitzer served his community and fellow officers as a detective in the 6th Division and Vice President of The River City FOP.

In October of last year, Lt. Kim Burbrink learned Schweitzer had been killed while attending an FOP conference in Lexington.

"It was about 2:30, 2:45 in the morning when I got the news," Burbrink said. I didn't want to believe it. I was in shock."

Lt. Burbrink was Schweitzer's former beat partner and a close family friend.

"That afternoon, a bunch of us went over to Jason's house," she said. "I can't even begin to put into words how devastated the family was."

And along with the devastation and grief came another painful reality.

Schweitzer's pregnant wife and young child could be in danger of losing their dream home without his income.

"She has been left with an unprecedented financial burden," Lt. Burbrink said. "Jason's death will not be considered in the line of duty, so he will not receive the full benefits of the state."

That's why Lt. Burbrink and some of Schweitzer's friends are planning the benefit and silent auction.

"The benefit is Jan. 28 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Churchill Downs in the Triple Crown Room," she said.

You can find information about the event and auction items, like a 2016 Jeep, on the official Facebook page.

"You can go and like our page, and it will keep you updated with information about the upcoming benefit as well as a preview of some of our auction items," Lt. Burbrink said.

Meanwhile, the loss of an officer has touched our community and WDRB wants to show our support.

WDRB along with our partner, Kosair Charities, will match donations made to support Officer Schweitzer on Thursday and part of the day on Friday.

Any donations made to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation during that time will be matched up to a total of $10,000.

You can make your donations to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation via its website here, or you can mail checks or money orders to 982 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217.

You can also donate by clicking here.

