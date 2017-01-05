Donate to matching fund for family of LMPD Detective Jason Schwe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Donate to matching fund for family of LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He fought to protect the Louisville community, now it is fighting to protect a fallen officer's loved ones.

The family of of LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer lost a father and husband, and now they risk losing even more.

Schweitzer was killed by an alleged drunk driver last October while helping a stranger. He left behind a pregnant wife, a small child and financial obligations.

That's why some of his fellow officers and some local organizations are trying to get Schweitzer's family the help they need

For more than a decade, Schweitzer served his community and fellow officers as a detective in the 6th Division and Vice President of The River City FOP.

In October of last year, Lt. Kim Burbrink learned Schweitzer had been killed while attending an FOP conference in Lexington. 

"It was about 2:30, 2:45 in the morning when I got the news," Burbrink said. I didn't want to believe it. I was in shock."

Lt. Burbrink was Schweitzer's former beat partner and a close family friend.

"That afternoon, a bunch of us went over to Jason's house," she said. "I can't even begin to put into words how devastated the family was."

And along with the devastation and grief came another painful reality.

Schweitzer's pregnant wife and young child could be in danger of losing their dream home without his income.

"She has been left with an unprecedented financial burden," Lt. Burbrink said. "Jason's death will not be considered in the line of duty, so he will not receive the full benefits of the state."

That's why Lt. Burbrink and some of Schweitzer's friends are planning the benefit and silent auction.

"The benefit is Jan. 28 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Churchill Downs in the Triple Crown Room," she said.

You can find information about the event and auction items, like a 2016 Jeep, on the official Facebook page.

"You can go and like our page, and it will keep you updated with information about the upcoming benefit as well as a preview of some of our auction items," Lt. Burbrink said.

Meanwhile, the loss of an officer has touched our community and WDRB wants to show our support.

WDRB along with our partner, Kosair Charities, will match donations made to support Officer Schweitzer on Thursday and part of the day on Friday. 

Any donations made to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation during that time will be matched up to a total of $10,000.

You can make your donations to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation via its website here, or you can mail checks or money orders to 982 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217.

You can also donate by clicking here.

