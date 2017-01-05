Jeffersonville mayor hopes to attract young professionals with new podcast

GE Appliances says the Appliance Park building where workers assemble washers and dryers is bed-bug free after several rounds of treatment by a pest control company beginning last month.

The warning her family has for others.

Evansville-based Boyett Treatment Center was about to sign a lease for a satellite office in Austin, but opposition from a city council member and the mayor has caused the company to scrap plans.

Police say a child's voice can be heard on the video -- and that led to even more charges.

And according to arrest reports, they brought a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old with them.

Elizabethtown residents accused of trying to meet minor for sex acts on Taylorsville Road

LMPD officers say they interrupted a music video over the weekend to issue a citation.

Officials say the symptoms will usually subside in about two or three days, but if symptoms persist, it's recommended you see your primary care provider.

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) –- Mike'd Up with Mayor Moore -- That's the name of a new podcast set to be released Friday morning.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore is hoping to reach a younger audience with the podcast. He also wants input on entertainment ideas to bring to Jeffersonville so people don't have to cross the river into Louisville.

“My kids are 17,19, and 21. I had noticed that they never talk about Facebook,” Mayor Moore told WDRB News.

Mayor Moore asked why the younger generation wasn't using the world's largest social media site, and he figured out a way to reach them.

That's where the podcast comes into play.

“You know, we're aggressively trying to bring younger professionals into our city," he said. "Not only through new jobs, but I want people to see Jeffersonville as a fun, viable option as a place to live."

Mayor Moore recorded his first episode this week. He talked about everything from his New Year's resolution to Jeffersonville's highlights of 2016 and what he hopes to bring to the city in 2017.

“I see nothing but enormous growth in the next ten years, and I want to make sure we do that while keeping an eye on the quality of life here,” Mayor Moore said during the taping of the podcast.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan was his first guest. They talked about the huge basketball rivalry to be played Friday between their respective high schools.

Mayor Moore also hopes to open the podcast up to questions and take the show to Jeffersonville High School and area restaurants.

“I've always liked to try new things, and I love the idea that we’re working to get younger people involved in our city. I just think this is a great way to do it."

The first podcast will be released Friday morning. It can be found on the City of Jeffersonville’s Facebook or Twitter pages. You can also listen to it on Sound Cloud by searching “City of Jeff" starting on Friday.

