Jeffersonville mayor hopes to attract young professionals with new podcast

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) –- Mike'd Up with Mayor Moore -- That's the name of a new podcast set to be released Friday morning.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore is hoping to reach a younger audience with the podcast. He also wants input on entertainment ideas to bring to Jeffersonville so people don't have to cross the river into Louisville.

“My kids are 17,19, and 21. I had noticed that they never talk about Facebook,” Mayor Moore told WDRB News.

Mayor Moore asked why the younger generation wasn't using the world's largest social media site, and he figured out a way to reach them.

That's where the podcast comes into play.

“You know, we're aggressively trying to bring younger professionals into our city," he said. "Not only through new jobs, but I want people to see Jeffersonville as a fun, viable option as a place to live."

Mayor Moore recorded his first episode this week. He talked about everything from his New Year's resolution to Jeffersonville's highlights of 2016 and what he hopes to bring to the city in 2017.

“I see nothing but enormous growth in the next ten years, and I want to make sure we do that while keeping an eye on the quality of life here,” Mayor Moore said during the taping of the podcast.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan was his first guest. They talked about the huge basketball rivalry to be played Friday between their respective high schools.

Mayor Moore also hopes to open the podcast up to questions and take the show to Jeffersonville High School and area restaurants.

“I've always liked to try new things, and I love the idea that we’re working to get younger people involved in our city. I just think this is a great way to do it."

The first podcast will be released Friday morning. It can be found on the City of Jeffersonville’s Facebook or Twitter pages. You can also listen to it on Sound Cloud by searching “City of Jeff" starting on Friday.

