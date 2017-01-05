Woman shot at New Albany gas station released from hospital - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman shot at New Albany gas station released from hospital

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old woman who was shot at a southern Indiana gas station Thursday evening has been released from the hospital. 

Police say the victim was shot around 6:30 p.m. at the Marathon/Sav-A-Step at 3010 St. Joseph Road near I-265 and Charlestown Road in New Albany. 

According to New Albany police, the woman was released from the hospital Friday after being treated for a single gunshot wound. 

Video taken Thursday evening showed at least one bullet hole in the windshield of a car, along with a stroller and children's toys piled next to it.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey says police want to interview a 17-year-old as a person of interest in the case. Police had stopped several vehicles near the gas station in the two hours after the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.