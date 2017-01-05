Woman shot at New Albany gas station released from hospital

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old woman who was shot at a southern Indiana gas station Thursday evening has been released from the hospital.

Police say the victim was shot around 6:30 p.m. at the Marathon/Sav-A-Step at 3010 St. Joseph Road near I-265 and Charlestown Road in New Albany.

According to New Albany police, the woman was released from the hospital Friday after being treated for a single gunshot wound.

Video taken Thursday evening showed at least one bullet hole in the windshield of a car, along with a stroller and children's toys piled next to it.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey says police want to interview a 17-year-old as a person of interest in the case. Police had stopped several vehicles near the gas station in the two hours after the shooting.

