LACETT | Knights bounce back from rare loss

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Adam Eberhard scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Bellarmine Knights bounced back from only their second loss of the season, beating the Rockhurst Hawks 80-71 Thursday evening at Knights Hall.
Eberhard, a sophomore forward, also grabbed 7 assists; falling three assists shy of his first career triple-double.
After seeing their ten- game win streak come to an end last Saturday, the Knights came out Thursday determined to start a new one. Senior guard Al Davis helped pace the offense scoring 19 for the Knights who improved to 3-0 in conference play.
Bellarmine (11-2, 3-0 GLVC) is back to it Saturday at home against William Jewell College. It will be their second game in three days.
