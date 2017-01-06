Jazzercise Middletown offers pulse-pounding dance fitness for the new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You just need the right motivation to create a "New You for the New Year."

Jazzercise may be the right workout to get you moving. Jazzercise is a pulse-pounding, beat-pumping fitness program. It's a calorie-torching, hip swiveling dance party with a hot playlist to distract you from the burn.

Keith Kaiser joined Jazzercise Middletown to see how they keep the party going. Jazzercise, Inc. is supporting the growth and development of young women by offering free classes to girls aged 16-21.

Girls 16 to 21 gets classes for FREE in 2017.

Dubbed GirlForce, the program aims to empower young women by giving them a place to get fit, learn healthy habits, and find a place they belong in their communities.

Participating Jazzercise locations will encourage teens and college-aged women to join the movement and learn to "dance their own path."

For more information on GirlForce CLICK HERE or call Jazzercise Middletown Fitness Center 502-693-4601.



