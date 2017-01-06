Louisville health officials say flu cases spiking, urge resident - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville health officials say flu cases spiking, urge residents to get vaccinated

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials say there has been a sharp increases in flu cases in the Louisville area during the past two weeks. 

Officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness report 10 confirmed cases of flu in the last week of December and another 10 cases this week. 

That compares to eight cases for the prior seven weeks. And those are just the cases that are reported -- officials say many more cases go unreported. 

"We are definitely starting flu season,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Medical Director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. "The best way to prevent getting the flu is through immunization, and we urge everyone six months and older to get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get a shot if you haven’t already done so."

Vaccinations are especially important for people who are at high risk of serious complications, including:

  • Children younger than five, and especially children younger than two
  • Adults age 65 and older
  • Pregnant women and women up to two weeks after baby’s birth
  • Residents of nursing homes and long-term facilities
  • People with chronic medical conditions
  • People with weakened immune systems

Flu shots are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies, and the cost is covered by most insurance plans, by Medicare and by Medicaid.

To find the nearest flu shot provider, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/index.html and enter your Zip Code in the Flu Vaccine Finder. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

