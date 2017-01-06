Louisville health officials say flu cases spiking, urge residents to get vaccinated

GE Appliances says the Appliance Park building where workers assemble washers and dryers is bed-bug free after several rounds of treatment by a pest control company beginning last month.

The warning her family has for others.

Evansville-based Boyett Treatment Center was about to sign a lease for a satellite office in Austin, but opposition from a city council member and the mayor has caused the company to scrap plans.

Police say a child's voice can be heard on the video -- and that led to even more charges.

And according to arrest reports, they brought a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old with them.

Elizabethtown residents accused of trying to meet minor for sex acts on Taylorsville Road

LMPD officers say they interrupted a music video over the weekend to issue a citation.

Officials say the symptoms will usually subside in about two or three days, but if symptoms persist, it's recommended you see your primary care provider.

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials say there has been a sharp increases in flu cases in the Louisville area during the past two weeks.

Officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness report 10 confirmed cases of flu in the last week of December and another 10 cases this week.

That compares to eight cases for the prior seven weeks. And those are just the cases that are reported -- officials say many more cases go unreported.

"We are definitely starting flu season,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Medical Director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. "The best way to prevent getting the flu is through immunization, and we urge everyone six months and older to get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get a shot if you haven’t already done so."

Vaccinations are especially important for people who are at high risk of serious complications, including:

Children younger than five, and especially children younger than two

Adults age 65 and older

Pregnant women and women up to two weeks after baby’s birth

Residents of nursing homes and long-term facilities

People with chronic medical conditions

People with weakened immune systems

Flu shots are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies, and the cost is covered by most insurance plans, by Medicare and by Medicaid.

To find the nearest flu shot provider, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/index.html and enter your Zip Code in the Flu Vaccine Finder.

