Louisville man arrested after allegedly doing donuts in park whi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested after allegedly doing donuts in park while pulling man on sled

Posted: Updated:
John Crowner (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) John Crowner (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday night after police say he was having a little too much fun in the snow.

According to an arrest report, it happened just after 10 p.m. in a practice field at Thurman Hutchin's Park, near the intersection of Zorn Avenue and River Road.

Louisville Metro Police say they saw 21-year-old John W. Crowner doing donuts in the field in a 2001 Nissan Xterra, while pulling a sled ridden by a 20-year-old man. Crowner allegedly did so, "without regard for his safety and creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury."

"The potential for running over the sled being pulled behind the vehicle was extremely high," the arrest report states.

Police say there have been similar incidents in the same field in the past.

Crowner was arrested and charged with first degree criminal mischief, first degree wanton endangerment and reckless driving. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.