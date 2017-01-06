Police say woman robbed victims she met through Craigslist - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say woman robbed victims she met through Craigslist

Tina Edwards (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Tina Edwards (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing several charges after police say she took advantage of two people who hired her as a caregiver.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Tina Edwards was arrested Thursday afternoon in a stolen car. Police say she had stolen it Wednesday from a quadriplegic victim who hired her "through Craigslist on the premise that (she) would help the victim get around." 

Police say Edwards met a second victim through Craigslist and agreed to work for her as a caregiver. According to the arrest slip, Edwards arrived at the victim's home on Crown Springs Circle Thursday morning in an Uber and asked for $20 to pay the driver.

After receiving $30, police say Edwards left with the victim's belongings, including an iPad, checks, and the keys to her house and car. Police found the victim's property in the stolen car when they stopped Edwards in the 3400 block of Garland Avenue. 

Edwards is facing several charges, including burglary and three counts of theft by deception. She's being held on a $10,000 cash bond. 

