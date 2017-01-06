Accused triple murderer Brice Rhodes facing new charges after alleged escape attempt

A judge has refused to lower the bond for a accused triple murderer Brice Rhodes.More >>
"Our client at 15 years old did not have the sophistication to pull this off and was certainly in a bad situation, and this will hopefully allow him to move on with his life," said defense attorney Ryan Vantrease,
Police have already arrested Brice Rhodes, 25, in the gruesome killings of the teens, as well as 15-year-old Anjuan Carter and 18-year-old Jacorey Lamont Taylor.
On Wednesday, Brice Rhodes was indicted for terroristic threatening and intimidating a participant in a legal process in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly threatened Judge Amber Wolf.
"Maurice was crying and stuff and he was asking everybody to spare him," 15-year-old Anjuan Carter told Det. Jon Lesher on May 24, according to a video of the interview.
Brice Rhodes, the man accused of murdering three people -- including two teenagers -- is in trouble again after two recent incidents at the jail involving corrections officers.
Jacorey Taylor appeared in court on Monday morning.
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Jacorey Lamont Taylor of murder and tampering with physical evidence on Thursday.
