Accused triple murderer Brice Rhodes facing new charges after alleged escape attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing three people is facing brand new charges after authorities say he was caught while plotting to escape from jail.

According to a criminal citation, the escape attempt was foiled Thursday, just after 6 p.m., when a corrections officer entered the jail cell of 25-year-old Brice Rhodes. Authorities say the officer discovered a hole dug out from the cinder blocks. Inside the hole was "a metal object," according to the citation.

Before officers could confiscate the metal object, Rhodes allegedly grabbed it and flushed it down the toilet.

Rhodes was charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree escape and tampering with physical evidence. He was already accused of killing 16-year-old Maurice Gordon and 14-year-old Larry Ordway in May. Police say Rhodes killed the brothers, because they saw him kill Christopher Jones earlier that month.

Since his arrest for the murders, Rhodes has faced several additional charges based on allegations of threatening a judge, threatening to kill a corrections officer and other incidents.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

