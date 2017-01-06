Personal trainer clears up myths to help reach resolutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Getting fit and healthy might be the most popular New Year's resolution every year. A local personal trainer wants to help you get started on the right foot.

Nutrition

Portion size

Frequency of meals

Label reading:

Serving size

Sodium content

Fat content; saturated fat

Avoid simple sugars

Input vs. output- For those trying to lose weight, it boils down to burning more than you take in.

Alcohol consumption inhibits weight loss. It's almost two times the amount of calories than an equivalent amount of protein or carbohydrates. Alcohol also lowers testosterone levels in men.

Strength Training

Seven benefits:

Keeps weight off for good

Protects bone health and muscle mass

Strengthens and makes people more fit

Helps with better body mechanics

Plays a role in disease prevention (arthritis, Osteoporosis, diabetes) Boosts energy levels and controls the mood

More calories burned doing strength training

According to Personal Trainer Michael Castellano at Powerhouse Gym, one pound of fat and one pound of muscle weigh the same. However, muscle is more dense. So, it takes up less space.

Most women are afraid to lift weights because they're afraid of being bulky. However, he said that is not true.

Strength training exercise examples: bench press, bicep curls, shoulder press.



Myths of Cardio, Lifestyle Changes

Functional fitness is defined as training my supposed to work together and prepare them for daily tasks by simulating common movements you might do at home, at work or in sports.



Examples include:

Launch with a bicep curl into a shoulder press

Hip extension with a reverse fly

Lunge with a hammer curl

One leg side raises



Castellano said functional fitness is more productive because it activates and stimulates core strength and is more efficient because you're not in the gym as long.



The best type of cardio is what you're going to stick with. So, don't run if you hate running. The best time to do cardio is after strength training. However, if you have a tendency to skip cardio then, do it beforehand.



Cardio burns calories as we perform the cardiovascular exercise, but strength training or weightlifting help build muscle which helps you continuously burn fat even after you finish.

For tutorials, click on the videos above.

Powerhouse Gym is located at 12001 Shelbyville Road in Middletown. For membership information, call (502) 245-9893. To schedule a meeting with a personal trainer, call (502) 777-6548.

