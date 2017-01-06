University of Louisville board overhaul continues on legislative fast track

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.More >>
The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.More >>
Indiana health officials are warning about a new tick virus just confirmed in the area.More >>
Indiana health officials are warning about a new tick virus just confirmed in the area.More >>
A 79-year-old Kentucky man has been found dead, and police say video surveillance from a nearby residence shows he was attacked by dogs.More >>
A 79-year-old Kentucky man has been found dead, and police say video surveillance from a nearby residence shows he was attacked by dogs.More >>
Several stolen guns are now in the hands of criminals after a rash of car break-ins in Jeffersontown.More >>
Several stolen guns are now in the hands of criminals after a rash of car break-ins in Jeffersontown.More >>
Nothing was off the table Wednesday night in a candid and sometimes strange interview with Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
Nothing was off the table Wednesday night in a candid and sometimes strange interview with Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
It is not known who the soldier is or what moved him to stop and pay tribute.More >>
It is not known who the soldier is or what moved him to stop and pay tribute.More >>
The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.More >>
The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.More >>
A man was shot Wednesday night during a drug deal behind a Jefferstown restaurant.More >>
A man was shot Wednesday night during a drug deal behind a Jefferstown restaurant.More >>
The University of Louisville will spend up to $400,000 on follow-up work to last month’s blistering forensic report detailing millions of dollars of excessive spending by the university’s nonprofit foundation.More >>
The University of Louisville will spend up to $400,000 on follow-up work to last month’s blistering forensic report detailing millions of dollars of excessive spending by the university’s nonprofit foundation.More >>
RowdMap Inc., a Louisville-based company focused on data analytics and healthcare, will be sold to Atlanta-based Cotiviti Holdings Inc. for $70 million. RowdMap, founded in 2011, uses data to help healthcare providers and health insurance plans save money.More >>
RowdMap Inc., a Louisville-based company focused on data analytics and healthcare, will be sold to Atlanta-based Cotiviti Holdings Inc. for $70 million. RowdMap, founded in 2011, uses data to help healthcare providers and health insurance plans save money.More >>
The 17-floor Hyatt Regency in downtown Louisville has a new owner. A company connected to Pennsylvania-based Roch Capital bought the 393-room hotel for just shy of $50 million from an affiliate of Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp., according to a deed filed with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The sale occurred June 29.More >>
The 17-floor Hyatt Regency in downtown Louisville has a new owner. A company connected to Pennsylvania-based Roch Capital bought the 393-room hotel for just shy of $50 million from an affiliate of Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp., according to a deed filed with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The sale occurred June 29.More >>
GE Appliances says the Appliance Park building where workers assemble washers and dryers is bed-bug free after several rounds of treatment by a pest control company beginning last month.More >>
GE Appliances says the Appliance Park building where workers assemble washers and dryers is bed-bug free after several rounds of treatment by a pest control company beginning last month.More >>
A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.More >>
A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.More >>
The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.More >>
The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.More >>
Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.More >>
Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.More >>
After 21 years leading Kosair Charities, Randy Coe plans to retire as the organization’s president in August and hand the reins to Keith Inman, the longtime chief fundraiser at the University of Louisville.More >>
After 21 years leading Kosair Charities, Randy Coe plans to retire as the organization’s president in August and hand the reins to Keith Inman, the longtime chief fundraiser at the University of Louisville.More >>