Bill requiring women to get an ultrasound prior to abortion head - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bill requiring women to get an ultrasound prior to abortion heads to full senate

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- One by one, groups for and against Kentucky House Bill 2 presented their arguments to a senate committee on health and welfare.

House Bill 2, which passed through the senate committee Friday afternoon, would require ultrasounds for women considering abortions. State Rep. Addia Wuchner sponsored the bill and calls it informed consent.

"...Having all that information that a woman could have before making a very difficult and challenging decision," she said Friday.

Planned Parenthood advocates see it differently.

"Mandating that a woman view an ultrasound is not about healthcare," said Tamarra Wieder with Planned Parenthood of Kentucky and Indiana. "It is about shaming a woman's decision to terminate her pregnancy."

House Bill 2 would also require women to listen to the fetal heartbeat, and there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

"This is why I ask you to please vote note on House Bill 2," Wieder said.

After hearing all of the arguments, committee members vote to move House Bill 2 forward.

"Once a bill passes out of committee, it will then be sent to floor of the full senate for a vote," Chair Julie Adams said.

"The full senate will be back in session Saturday morning and could vote on House Bill 2. If it passes, the next stop will be the desk of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. 

Related Stories:

House Judiciary Committee passes bill requiring an ultrasound 24 hours before abortion

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.