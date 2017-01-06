Bill requiring women to get an ultrasound prior to abortion heads to full senate

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

Hopkinsville on high alert for sex trafficking around next month's solar eclipse

Hopkinsville on high alert for sex trafficking around next month's solar eclipse

It is not known who the soldier is or what moved him to stop and pay tribute.

It is not known who the soldier is or what moved him to stop and pay tribute.

Nothing was off the table Wednesday night in a candid and sometimes strange interview with Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.

Nothing was off the table Wednesday night in a candid and sometimes strange interview with Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.

In radio interview, Councilman Dan Johnson says 'sometimes my pants have come down'

In radio interview, Councilman Dan Johnson says 'sometimes my pants have come down'

Several stolen guns are now in the hands of criminals after a rash of car break-ins in Jeffersontown.

Several stolen guns are now in the hands of criminals after a rash of car break-ins in Jeffersontown.

A 79-year-old Kentucky man has been found dead, and police say video surveillance from a nearby residence shows he was attacked by dogs.

A 79-year-old Kentucky man has been found dead, and police say video surveillance from a nearby residence shows he was attacked by dogs.

Indiana health officials are warning about a new tick virus just confirmed in the area.

Indiana health officials are warning about a new tick virus just confirmed in the area.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- One by one, groups for and against Kentucky House Bill 2 presented their arguments to a senate committee on health and welfare.

House Bill 2, which passed through the senate committee Friday afternoon, would require ultrasounds for women considering abortions. State Rep. Addia Wuchner sponsored the bill and calls it informed consent.

"...Having all that information that a woman could have before making a very difficult and challenging decision," she said Friday.

Planned Parenthood advocates see it differently.

"Mandating that a woman view an ultrasound is not about healthcare," said Tamarra Wieder with Planned Parenthood of Kentucky and Indiana. "It is about shaming a woman's decision to terminate her pregnancy."

House Bill 2 would also require women to listen to the fetal heartbeat, and there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

"This is why I ask you to please vote note on House Bill 2," Wieder said.

After hearing all of the arguments, committee members vote to move House Bill 2 forward.

"Once a bill passes out of committee, it will then be sent to floor of the full senate for a vote," Chair Julie Adams said.

"The full senate will be back in session Saturday morning and could vote on House Bill 2. If it passes, the next stop will be the desk of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

Related Stories:

House Judiciary Committee passes bill requiring an ultrasound 24 hours before abortion

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.