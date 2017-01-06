UK student escapes from Fort Lauderdale airport during fatal shootings

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

It is not known who the soldier is or what moved him to stop and pay tribute.

Nothing was off the table Wednesday night in a candid and sometimes strange interview with Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.

In radio interview, Councilman Dan Johnson says 'sometimes my pants have come down'

Several stolen guns are now in the hands of criminals after a rash of car break-ins in Jeffersontown.

A 79-year-old Kentucky man has been found dead, and police say video surveillance from a nearby residence shows he was attacked by dogs.

Indiana health officials are warning about a new tick virus just confirmed in the area.

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky student was in the middle of the airport shootings in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, and she was able to escape.

Junior Claire Linden was about to return from a vacation in Fort Lauderdale. She says she had just gotten past security, when everyone was told to get down on the floor.

Linden says she then ran outside and was able to get away through a fence.

"I just sprinted along this fence where they were doing construction, and that followed into another fence where there was this hole," Linden said. "And I was able to crawl under this hole that was made in the fence. And it was just like this muddy field, and I started running, and that's when police called out 'down, down on your hands and knees.'

"I crawled in this field toward them."

Linden says she has no idea when she'll be able to get back home. Until then, she's staying with the friends she was visiting.

