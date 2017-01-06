UK student escapes from Fort Lauderdale airport during fatal sho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UK student escapes from Fort Lauderdale airport during fatal shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky student was in the middle of the airport shootings in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, and she was able to escape.

Junior Claire Linden was about to return from a vacation in Fort Lauderdale. She says she had just gotten past security, when everyone was told to get down on the floor.

Linden says she then ran outside and was able to get away through a fence.

"I just sprinted along this fence where they were doing construction, and that followed into another fence where there was this hole," Linden said. "And I was able to crawl under this hole that was made in the fence. And it was just like this muddy field, and I started running, and that's when police called out 'down, down on your hands and knees.'

"I crawled in this field toward them."

Linden says she has no idea when she'll be able to get back home. Until then, she's staying with the friends she was visiting.

