Friends pack Ballard High School gym to remember Amzie Smith - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Friends pack Ballard High School gym to remember Amzie Smith

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends say Amzie Smith's radiance shines even brighter now.

The 17-year-old passed away Friday after a year-long battle with liver cancer. After her diagnosis in 2015, Amzie used her story to educate and inspire others.

She told WDRB in October, "God has a purpose for everyone, and his purpose for me is having this disease."

Students packed the gym at Ballard High School during Friday night's basketball game to remember Amzie. Many wore green to bring awareness to liver cancer.

"She was just the most happy and uplifting person in the room," said Matthew Samuel, a senior at Ballard. "She just had this ... radiance about her, like you couldn't be around her and be upset."

Friends and classmates paused for a moment of silence before the Male game.

Related Stories:

Amzie Smith, Louisville teen who inspired thousands with message of faith, dies at 17

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.