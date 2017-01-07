Kentucky Senate passes House Bill 2 concerning ultrasounds for w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Senate passes House Bill 2 concerning ultrasounds for women considering abortions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Senate has passed House Bill 2, which would require ultrasounds for women considering abortions.

Lawmakers passed the measure during a rare Saturday morning session.

The bill passed through the senate committee on Friday afternoon.

State Rep. Addia Wuchner sponsored the bill and calls it informed consent. "...Having all that information that a woman could have before making a very difficult and challenging decision," Wuchner said on Friday.

The bill would also require women to listen to the fetal heartbeat and there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Now that the bill has passed the Kentucky Senate, the next stop will be the desk of Gov. Matt Bevin.

