Labor, abortion bills get final approval from Kentucky legislature

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.More >>
Indiana health officials are warning about a new tick virus just confirmed in the area.More >>
A 79-year-old Kentucky man has been found dead, and police say video surveillance from a nearby residence shows he was attacked by dogs.More >>
Several stolen guns are now in the hands of criminals after a rash of car break-ins in Jeffersontown.More >>
Nothing was off the table Wednesday night in a candid and sometimes strange interview with Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson.More >>
It is not known who the soldier is or what moved him to stop and pay tribute.More >>
The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.More >>
A man was shot Wednesday night during a drug deal behind a Jefferstown restaurant.More >>
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd determined that M.A. Mortenson Co. likely told one of two companies vying for a subcontract to change its bid to create the “misleading appearance” of a cheaper proposal.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown’s economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility’s existing customers.More >>
The bipartisan measure filed last month would provide up to $50,000 for doctors and others to repay student loans if they agree to spend two years at certain treatment centers in the U.S.More >>
The potential public costs remain under negotiation nearly three months after Louisville City FC owners unveiled their preferred stadium site. As talks continue between the club and Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration, neither side is willing to say just how much taxpayer support may be included in the deal.More >>
The synthetic opioid fentanyl was linked to roughly two-thirds of the city's fatal overdoses last year.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
