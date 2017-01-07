The Latest: House passes 20-week abortion ban - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Latest: House passes 20-week abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Women would be barred from getting an abortion in Kentucky after 20 weeks of pregnancy under a bill that has cleared the state legislature.

The state House gave final passage to the bill on Saturday. It now heads to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has said he will sign it. The bill contains an emergency clause, meaning it is effective immediately.

The bill bans all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, unless the mother's life is in danger. The "life of the mother" exception does not include mental illness. The bill contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

Supporters say the bill is necessary because at 20 weeks a fetus can feel pain. Opponents say that is not supported by medical evidence and say it places more barriers on women's reproductive rights.

The bill also creates a "litigation fund" to help pay for the state to defend the bill against legal challenges.

