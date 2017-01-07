1 person recovering after being shot early Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is recovering after being shot in the face early Saturday morning.

LMPD responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. that the victim had arrived at a local hospital by private transportation with a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was shot by an unknown man after an altercation while walking down Greenwood Road in the Pleasure Ridge Park area around 4 a.m Saturday.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

