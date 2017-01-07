UPDATE | No injuries reported after New Albany house fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | No injuries reported after New Albany house fire

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Emergency crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 1700 block of East Elm Street in New Albany around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say four residents in the home were evacuated, and a snake in the home was rescued. 

The fire happened on the first floor in the back of the home, where most of the damage occurred. 

No one in the home was injured.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.