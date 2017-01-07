Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Golden Alert issued for missing Kentucky woman

Posted: Updated:
Regina Williams Regina Williams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for missing 25-year-old Regina Lashana Williams. 

Williams was last seen on Wednesday Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue in Louisville wearing a black and red jacket, jeans and black boots. 

She is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. 

Officials say she may have a memory or mental impairment and frequently visits the North Dixie Highway area. 

If you see her or have any information on where she might be, call 911. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

