LACETT | Hoosiers beat Illini, grab first Big 10 win

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – James Blackmon Jr scored 25 points, leading the way for the Indiana Hoosiers who beat the Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday 96-80 to grab their first Big 10 win of the season.
Playing with a sense of urgency, the Hoosiers came out focused, holding the Illini scoreless for the game’s first six minutes. Indiana (11-5, 1-2 Big 10) would lead for the entire game as the Hoosiers were able to snap a three game losing streak.
Thomas Bryant also chipped in with 20 points on 6-6 shooting from the field.
Indiana is back to it Tuesday at Maryland. Four of its next six games are on the road.
