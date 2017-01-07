LMPD horse one of five horses killed in devastating barn fire

The charges were filed in four separate cases.

HARDINSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) –- An overnight fire in southern Indiana destroyed a barn and killed five horses. Even hours after the flames were extinguished, the smoke still lingers.

“It is heartbreaking,” said David Davis, owner and trainer of Davis Ranch.

A barn filled with so many happy memories now brings an overwhelming sense of loss.

“I trained my first horse here when I was 11 years old,” Davis said. “It's just devastating.”

Davis said around 3 a.m. Saturday someone driving past the barn saw it on fire, knocked on his door and woke him up.

“By then the barn was engulfed in flames and we had to crawl under smoke and open doors and got as many of them out as we could, but there were five that didn't make it,” he said.

Four horses and a cow made it out, but five horses died in the fire.

One of them was Churchill, a horse recently donated to the Mounted Patrol Unit of Louisville Metro Police.

“He was here for ongoing training, but he didn't make it,” Davis said.

Another one of those horses was Crusader, one of his famous trick horses.

“A lot of my livelihood was based on that one horse. And now he's gone. It's a very painful loss. He was seven,” Davis said.

Davis has spent his whole life training horses -- it's his world. He almost risked his life trying to save theirs.

“But it just got so hot so fast and things started falling and we just couldn't keep getting them out,” he said.

A year’s worth of hay also went up in flames with the barn. When the community found out he didn't have anything to feed the other 50 horses on the farm, they stepped up and dropped off hay and feed.

“Every time someone tells me they're sorry, I think it brings me some healing,” Davis said. “But still, just a painful loss. I feel like my mind is just swimming and I'm healing inside from losing my friends and my barn.”

Davis suspects it was an electrical fire, but the official cause has not yet been determined.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help Davis and the farm. Click here if you’d like to make a donation.

